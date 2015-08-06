FRANKFURT Aug 6 Deutsche Bank has fired two senior trading executives of its securitized products division over alleged lax supervision of more junior staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The move comes more than a month after Deutsche dismissed two New York-based junior traders, who allegedly lied to clients over the pricing of commercial mortgage bonds, the paper reported.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

U.S. investigators have been probing communication between traders and their clients on suspicion that some traders sometimes lie to customers to maximize their own profits.

Last year, a former Jefferies managing director convicted of defrauding investors who traded mortgage bonds through a government program established in response to the 2008 financial crisis was sentenced to two years in prison.