FRANKFURT Oct 2 Deutsche Bank is
planning to invest more into control systems to help it better
understand its customers and to prevent new cases of money
laundering, an executive at Germany's largest lender told
Reuters.
"The regulatory requirements are rising, that is a big
challenge for all banks," Werner Steinmueller, head of the
lender's Global Transaction Banking (GTB) business said on
Friday, adding that the bank plans to gradually double its
annual investment of 100 million euros ($112.9 million) in the
business.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner and Kathrin Jones; writing by Arno
Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)