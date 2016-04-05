LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Nizar Al-Bassam, head of the
financing and solutions group (FSG) for central and eastern
Europe, Middle East and Africa at Deutsche Bank, has left the
firm, according to sources.
It is not clear where he is headed. Before his FSG
appointment in December, which was the result of a restructuring
of Deutsche's capital markets and treasury solutions group,
Al-Bassam was head of capital markets and treasury services for
CEEMEA.
Al-Bassam is the latest senior emerging markets banker to
leave the German firm in recent months. Martin Hibbert, who ran
debt capital markets for CEEMEA, left Deutsche at the end of
last year, as did Neil Shuttleworth, head of CEEMEA debt
syndicate.
Herman van den Wall Bake, Deutsche's Singapore-based head of
fixed-income capital markets for Asia ex-Japan, also left the
bank in December.
Al-Bassam could not be contacted for comment.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Steve Slater)