LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's emerging markets
business has suffered a further blow with three debt bankers
leaving the firm, according to sources.
Reid Payne, a managing director who oversaw liability
management for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and
Africa; John Gunes, director, emerging markets debt capital
markets; and Ege Akcasoy, vice president in the financing
solutions group, CEEMEA, are all departing the bank.
Separately, Nizar Al-Bassam, head of the financing and
solutions group (FSG) for CEEMEA, has also left Deutsche,
according to sources.
These are the latest in a series of departures from
Deutsche's emerging markets debt business over the past few
months.
Martin Hibbert, who ran debt capital markets for CEEMEA,
left at the end of last year, as did Neil Shuttleworth, head of
CEEMEA debt syndicate.
Herman van den Wall Bake, Deutsche's Singapore-based head of
fixed-income capital markets for Asia ex-Japan, left the bank in
December.
Deutsche Bank was fifth in the Thomson Reuters league table
for global emerging markets bond deals at the end of the first
quarter. In CEEMEA, the bank was ranked seventh.
Payne, Gunes and Akcasoy did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Al-Bassam could not be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy and Michael Turner; editing by Alex
Chambers, Julian Baker)