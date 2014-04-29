FRANKFURT, April 29 Deutsche Bank is open to all options to strengthen its regulatory capital ratios, the company's co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said on Tuesday.

Worries about the capital cushion and weak profits have led to repeated speculation that Deutsche Bank would need to raise equity capital before long.

"We would not rule out any option," Jain said on a conference call with analysts following the release of quarterly results. [ID: nL6N0NL117]

The bank unveiled plans late on Monday to issue a so-called Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond to strengthen its capital base.

Deutsche Bank raised 3 billion euros in equity capital last year. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)