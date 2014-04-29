BRIEF-Mercuries Life Insurance announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.92 for every one share
FRANKFURT, April 29 Deutsche Bank will employ "organic" options first before considering other ways to strengthen its regulatory capital ratios, the company's Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said on Tuesday.
"Organic first - that's what we owe our shareholders," Krause said in a conference call with analysts, adding, "We don't rule out any other options." [ID: nL6N0NL117]
So-called organic options to strengthen capital include retaining profit.
Worries about the capital cushion and weak profits have led to repeated speculation that Deutsche Bank would need to raise equity capital before long.
Separately, Krause said that the bank would not cut back its risk weighted assets significantly in 2014. "We don't anticipate a substantial reduction for the year," he said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.92 for every one share
SINGAPORE, March 21 Shares of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong are among the top performers in the world so far this year, easily returning more than the S&P, as Chinese investors pile into a market that was once the near-exclusive playground of foreign fund managers.
* A total of 2.4 million new shares were successfully conditionally placed with investors at a price of 55 per share, raising 1.32 million stg before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)