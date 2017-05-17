FRANKFURT May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.

"It is currently quite difficult to think about large exchange mergers," Kengeter told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

"But that does not mean acquisitions, partnerships, and investments are no longer possible."

Kengeter also said allegations of insider trading against him will prove unfounded and that he was cooperating with authorities in the matter. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)