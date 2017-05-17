GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech rebound lifts stocks; Dudley boosts Treasury yields
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
FRANKFURT May 17 Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange, CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.
"It is currently quite difficult to think about large exchange mergers," Kengeter told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.
"But that does not mean acquisitions, partnerships, and investments are no longer possible."
Kengeter also said allegations of insider trading against him will prove unfounded and that he was cooperating with authorities in the matter. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
LONDON, June 19 Scientists said on Monday they had pinpointed a particular type of immune system cell that could predict more precisely if cancer patients are likely to respond to modern immunotherapy medicines.
* French President Macron gives boost to troubled A400M (Adds SpiceJet, Qatar Airways comments, new orders, background)