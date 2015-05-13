FRANKFURT May 13 Deutsche Boerse's incoming chief executive is banking on Asia boosting the financial market operator's business in the coming years, he said on Wednesday.

"The Asian-Pacific markets offer interesting opportunities," Carsten Kengeter, who worked in China for several years, told shareholders.

Deutsche Boerse aims to offer trading, clearing and other services across the Asian time zone under its new brand Eurex Asia. Lack of growth in its European business has forced the company to seek business opportunities abroad.

Among other moves it is setting up a new clearing house in Singapore and has sought cooperation with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE).

Deutsche Boerse in October named Kengeter, a former head of investment banking at Swiss bank UBS, as its new chief executive from June 1, replacing Swiss national Reto Francioni.

Deutsche Boerse in October named Kengeter, a former head of investment banking at Swiss bank UBS, as its new chief executive from June 1, replacing Swiss national Reto Francioni.

It is counting on Kengeter to raise both the profile and prospects of the bourse, whose past efforts to expand through major acquisitions have repeatedly been stymied.