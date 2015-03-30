FRANKFURT, March 30 Germany's Deutsche Boerse
and China Construction Bank (CCB)
agreed to examine potential for cooperation in their
respective geographical markets, Deutsche Boerse said on Monday.
"Potential formats include expansion of CCB business
activities in the European Union, for example through trading
and clearing membership in Xetra, Eurex and Eurex Clearing," the
German stock exchange operator said in a statement.
The two companies are also looking to collaborate in the
post-trade and custody areas and will effort joint development
of the offshore renminbi market in Germany as well as in Europe
as a whole, it said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)