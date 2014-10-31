* Carsten Kengeter to take CEO role on June 1, 2015

By Andreas Kröner

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Deutsche Boerse is counting on its new chief executive to raise both the profile and prospects of the German exchange operator, which has seen its efforts at strategic mergers repeatedly stymied.

Appointed on Oct. 27, Carsten Kengeter, a former head of investment banking at Swiss lender UBS, will join Deutsche Boerse next April and become CEO on June 1.

The suave 47 year-old already enjoys a reputation as communicative and approachable from his years at UBS, where in the wake of the Lehman collapse, he had the tough task of cutting jobs in the investment banking business that he earlier helped to expand. Though described as understated by a colleague, he was also amongst UBS's highest earners - with a 9.3 million Swiss franc ($9.7 million) pay packet - in 2010.

His management style marks a contrast to current CEO Reto Francioni, a Swiss national who has shown a preference for private conversation far from the public spotlight during his near-decade at the helm of the exchange.

"I assume he will be more present than Francioni was in Frankfurt and will be more involved in current debates," said one source close to the exchange, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

Deutsche Boerse stands to gain from helping to frame policy discussion on rule changes like regulating high frequency trading to promoting start up companies or moving derivatives onto regulated exchanges like itself.

BROAD VIEW

Since leaving UBS last year, Kengeter has been looking at the source of financial risk and the policy response to it, as a visiting professor at the LSE in London, where he lives with his wife and three children.

His broad view will be handy as he tries to reverse a slide in volumes and margins at Germany's largest financial exchange, where net profit fell by a quarter in each of the last two years.

Kengeter, from the Swabia region in southern Germany reputed for the industriousness and frugality of its people, speaks a number of mainly European languages and once held a town hall meeting in Chinese.

He will draw on his experience as co-head of Goldman Sachs' Asian trading business from 2005 to 2008 to bolster activity in the Far East, which Deutsche Boerse has targeted for investment.

"Kengeter could very well build cooperation deals in Asia," said one large investor, suggesting that Deutsche Boerse could also buy into indexes, like peer the London Stock Exchange has done with U.S. index compiler and asset management firm Frank Russell.

The LSE, Deutsche Boerse's main competitor, has been praised by analysts for diversifying its revenue sources and its shares have more than doubled over the last two years, while Deutsche Boerse's have risen by less than 30 percent.

POWERFUL RESISTANCE

Neither a major shift in strategy nor a large takeover is likely to be on the cards, investors and company insiders said, pointing out that the Economy Ministry of the State of Hesse, where Deutsche Boerse is based, would look askance at transfer of jobs or decision-making powers outside of the region.

When Deutsche Boerse wanted to merge with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2012, Hesse's then Economy Minister Dieter Posch was set to veto the deal, if EU antitrust authorities in Brussels had not done the job for him.

Hesse's current Economy Minister and Green party member, Tarek Al-Wazir, sees Deutsche Boerse as important in maintaining Frankfurt's role as a financial centre.

"Deutsche Boerse is and remains a political enterprise," said one person familiar with the situation.

While Kengeter's trading experience will give him deep understanding of what customers expect from Deutsche Boerse, there are a lot of aspects of the exchange's business that are new to him, one person close to the company said.

Some investors also warned against saluting Kengeter's reign too early. "Francioni is not universally loved but he knows the terrain intimately and took many important decisions, for example in expanding securities clearing and custody business," one investor said.

(1 US dollar = 0.9639 Swiss franc) (Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Laura Noonan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)