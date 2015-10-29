FRANKFURT Oct 29 Deutsche Boerse
plans to eliminate around 100 staff positions, with the biggest
impact in information technology, as part of a cost savings and
efficiency programme, it said on Thursday.
In addition, about 35 executives have been offered severance
packages and many had already left the company, Chief Financial
Officer Gregor Pottmeyer told an analyst conference call.
The German exchange operator also plans to internalise
around 100 external consultants but will do so at a cost savings
of 60,000 euros ($65,700) to 80,000 euros per position,
Pottmeyer said.
($1 = 0.9135 euros)
