FRANKFURT, June 9 Stock exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday said it has signed a
contract with five European energy exchanges to develop and
operate a joint platform to trade within-day power from 2017.
European Union electricity markets are being pushed towards
convergence by the bloc's efforts to harmonise energy prices,
essentially to bring down costs for consumers.
Deutsche Boerse's system will function as a central platform
between the local trading systems of the power exchanges and 15
network operators from 12 countries, it said in a statement.
It gave no financial details.
"The creation of a single integrated intraday market for
energy is a crucial step towards a more efficient, sustainable
use of available capacities across Europe," said Hauke Stars, a
board member at the bourse, in charge of the IT and Market data
and services unit.
The exchanges in the initiative are APX/Belpex of Belgium
and the Netherlands, Paris-based EPEX SPOT that trades German
spot power, among other products, Italy's GME, Norway's Nord
Pool Spot and Spain's OMIE.
Intraday trading contracts are there to adjust buy and sell
power positions within a day, helping to juggle unpredictable
supplies of wind and solar power as Europe expands renewables to
decarbonise its energy sector.
In the power wholesale market, exchanges compete with
brokerages and trading houses for business, and platform
providers also seek to tap new growth areas in trading as
services applications help customers meet rising regulatory
reporting obligations.
