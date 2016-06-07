BERLIN, June 7 German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said it will change the rules for assigning companies to indexes below the country's blue-chip index DAX to boost transparency.

Starting in September, selection of companies in Germany's mid-cap index MDAX, the technology index TecDAX and the small-cap index SDAX will be purely quantitative and automated and aligned with existing DAX index rules, Deutsche Boerse said late on Tuesday.

The Working Committee for Equity Indices, which advises Deutsche Boerse on the selection process, will continue to give recommendations on rule changes but will have no say in the future about the specific composition of indexes, Deutsche Boerse said.

"The adjustment to the rules is an important step in making the composition of all Deutsche Börse selection indices fully transparent, objective and fact-based," said Holger Wohlenberg, head of Market Data and Services, which handles Deutsche Boerse's index business. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Matthew Lewis)