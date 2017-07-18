Prosecutors offer deal on Deutsche Boerse insider trading case

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday said the public prosecutor in Frankfurt had offered to discuss dropping charges of insider trading against Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter.

In exchange, the German exchange operator would pay two fines amounting to 10.5 million euros ($12.2 million).

Deutsche Boerse said that it was reviewing the matter, adding it "continues to believe the allegations made are unfounded in all respects".