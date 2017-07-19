German regulator to assess suitability of Deutsche Boerse management

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - A German regional exchange regulator will assess the suitability of Deutsche Boerse's management board after allegations of insider trading against the company's chief executive officer earlier this year.

The local exchange regulator in Germany's western state of Hesse said in an emailed statement on Wednesday that "the audit will cover all persons who were responsible for possible legal wrongdoings," without providing any names.

The regulator has the power to remove a board member it deems unfit.

Earlier this year, police and prosecutors searched CEO Carsten Kengeter's office and home amid concerns over Deutsche Boerse share purchases he made just months before the announcement of merger talks with London Stock Exchange.

Kengeter has always denied the allegations, saying the purchases were part of an official Deutsche Boerse compensation plan. "Insider trading goes against everything I stand for," he told shareholders in May.

On Tuesday, the Frankfurt public prosecutor said it would drop its investigation into Kengeter and asked Deutsche Boerse to pay 10.5 million euros ($12.1 million) of fines for failing to notify the public in a timely way about the LSE merger talks and for the design of its executive share-buying scheme.

Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday the allegations were "unfounded in all respects."

A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse declined to comment on Wednesday about the local regulator's review.

German magazine WirtschaftsWoche first published news on Wednesday of the regulator's assessment.