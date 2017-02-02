FRANKFURT Feb 2 German prosecutors said on
Thursday their investigation of Deutsche Boerse Chief
Executive Carsten Kengeter for suspected insider trading related
to talks held between the group's management and the London
Stock Exchange between July/August and December 2015.
Prosecutors searched offices at Deutsche Boerse's
headquarters in Eschborn near Frankfurt on Wednesday in
connection with a 4.5 million euro ($4.85 million) purchase of
Deutsche Boerse shares by Kengeter in December 2015, just over
two months before Boerse and LSE announced merger talks.
The Frankfurt prosecutor's office said in a statement that
the search was meant to help clear up the course of talks up to
Feb. 23, 2016, when the two companies confirmed they were in
negotiations for a merger.
($1 = 0.9274 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)