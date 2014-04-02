Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
FRANKFURT, April 2 Deutsche Boerse said its Clearstream Banking SA business is cooperating with U.S. authorities investigating it in connection with alleged violations of U.S. money laundering and Iran sanction laws.
"The investigation is in a very early stage," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Wednesday.
A U.S. grand jury is probing whether Clearstream Banking SA took any steps to benefit Iran and its central bank, a court filing showed, in a case that stems from the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
