By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BERLIN Feb 24 German politicians signalled on Wednesday that they were open to a possible merger between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange , saying such a deal had the potential to enhance Germany's role as a financial centre.
"I would have nothing against it if it happens," Ingrid Arndt-Brauer, head of the finance committee in the German lower house of parliament said on Wednesday, a day after the companies confirmed a Reuters report that merger talks were taking place.
A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry added that such a deal was an issue for the companies and relevant regulatory authorities to sort out.
Arndt-Brauer added: "I think this would have advantages for Germany as a financial centre. It would gain in importance." (Reporting by Rene Wagner and Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
