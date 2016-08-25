BRUSSELS Aug 25 EU antitrust regulators have
set an initial deadline of Sept. 28 for their review of a
planned merger between Deutsche Boerse and the London
Stock Exchange Group
The deal, which would create the world's biggest exchange by
revenue, is likely to draw tough regulatory scrutiny because of
the huge combined presence of the two companies in derivatives
clearing.
The exchanges put in their request on Aug. 24, according to
a filing on the European Commission website published on
Thursday. The EU executive set a Sept. 28 deadline for its
preliminary review.
Observers expect the EU scrutiny to broaden into a full
investigation of about five months. Belgium, Portugal and the
Netherlands have already expressed concerns about the deal.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)