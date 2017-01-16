FRANKFURT Jan 16 Blackrock, the
second-largest shareholder in both Deutsche Boerse
and London Stock Exchange Group, publicly voiced its
support for the $28 billion merger of the two European exchanges
as key regulatory decisions on the tie-up loom.
Deutsche Boerse and LSEG have been working to overcome
regulatory hurdles holding up the merger and looking to appease
antitrust regulators. LSEG agreed this month to sell its French
clearing business to Euronext.
"Sceptics of this merger must consider the need for stronger
capital markets in Europe - as well as the ways the alliance
could in fact benefit competition by deepening access to capital
on the continent," Blackrock Chairman Laurence Fink said in a
speech at a Deutsche Boerse reception on Monday.
"Deutsche Boerse itself has taken an important step towards
healthier markets through the proposed merger with LSE."
(Editing by David Evans)