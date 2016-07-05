FRANKFURT, July 5 Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday that the work of a referendum committee to make its planned merger with British peer LSE Brexit-proof may take months to complete.

The referendum committee, chaired by Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber, will make recommendations to ensure that a merged group will meet all regulatory requirements to secure closing of the transaction and achieve its commercial objectives.

"Whether the UK is just European or a member of the EU, the merger will create a globally competitive, industry defining market infrastructure group at the service of European industry," Deutsche Boerse said in statement, adding that the agreed transaction includes all necessary mechanisms to respond to the outcome of the referendum.

On Monday LSE shareholders approved the $27 billion merger with its German counterpart to create a European exchange giant. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)