UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
(Corrects day of week to Wednesday in paragraph 1)
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, March 22 The European Commission will veto a proposed combination between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange shortly, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, scuppering plans to create Europe's biggest exchange.
The European Commission and Deutsche Boerse declined comment.
The veto will be published within a matter of days, three people familiar with the deliberations told Reuters.
One of the people said that the ruling was expected for March 29.
A plan to combine the Frankfurt and London exchanges had only a slim chance of getting regulatory clearance after LSE last month declined to follow a demand from European Union antitrust regulators to sell an Italian trading platform. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener in Frankfurt and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; writing by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.