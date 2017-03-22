(Corrects day of week to Wednesday in paragraph 1)

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, March 22 The European Commission will veto a proposed combination between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange shortly, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, scuppering plans to create Europe's biggest exchange.

The European Commission and Deutsche Boerse declined comment.

The veto will be published within a matter of days, three people familiar with the deliberations told Reuters.

One of the people said that the ruling was expected for March 29.

A plan to combine the Frankfurt and London exchanges had only a slim chance of getting regulatory clearance after LSE last month declined to follow a demand from European Union antitrust regulators to sell an Italian trading platform. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener in Frankfurt and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; writing by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)