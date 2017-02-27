(Adds background, detail)
By Rachel Armstrong, John O'Donnell and Andreas Kröner
LONDON/FRANKFURT Feb 27 The London Stock
Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with
Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock
exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand,
saying it has strong prospects alone.
In a bid to create a European trading powerhouse that would
better compete against U.S. rivals making inroads on their home
turf, the two exchanges struck a 29 billion euro ($30.1 billion)
deal just over a year ago.
But in a highly unusual step, the London Stock Exchange
(LSE) on Sunday preempted a European Commission antitrust
decision, saying it was unlikely to give clearance for the
merger after the London bourse had refused to sell an electronic
trading platform in Italy.
The exchange added that it would still work to make the
merger with Deutsche Boerse succeed, but that would be
impossible unless the Commission, which declined to comment,
changed its position.
The plan to create what the head of Deutsche Boerse dubbed a
financial bridge between continental Europe and Britain, had
been called into question by Brexit, with German politicians
demanding Frankfurt not London be the headquarters of the group
because Britain would be leaving the trading bloc.
Deutsche Boerse said that decision not to sell the MTS
trading platform had been made by the LSE, adding that it
expected a decision by the Commission by the end of the
month.
Shares in Deutsche Boerse slipped by more than 2 percent at
the opening of trading in Frankfurt on Monday, while LSE stock
was down by about 1 percent.
The LSE had said in a statement late on Sunday that the
Commission had asked it to sell its 60 percent stake in
fixed-income trading platform MTS to satisfy antitrust concerns
over the merger of Europe's two largest market operators.
DISPROPORTIONATE
Calling the request "disproportionate," the British exchange
said it believed that it would struggle to sell MTS and that
such a sale would be detrimental to its business.
"Based on the commission's current position, LSE believes
that the Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for the
merger," it said.
The exchanges had already agreed to sell part of LSE's
clearing business, LCH SA, in order to satisfy antitrust
requirements.
LSE said the Commission had also raised concerns this month
about the impact on the European market landscape of access to
bond and repo trading feeds were the two exchanges to merge. LSE
said it had offered certain proposals to address this but that
the commission had requested they sell all of MTS instead.
MTS is a small part of LSE's business but it said it was a
major platform for trading European government bonds,
particularly in Italy, and that it was "systemically important".
LSE said that such a sale would need regulatory approval
from several governments in Europe, and it would be detrimental
to its wider Italian business.
"Taking all relevant factors into account, and acting in the
best interests of shareholders, the LSE Board today concluded
that it could not commit to the divestment of MTS," the exchange
said.
($1 = 0.9458 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Foo Yun
Chee in Brussels; Editing by Alexander Smith)