FRANKFURT, July 5 Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday it had agreed with investment company Hale Global to sell its macroeconomic and markets data provider Market News International for an undisclosed amount.

The company, which contributed less than 1 percent to Deutsche Boerse's net revenues last year, is expected to be sold in third quarter of this year.

Deutsche Boerse is in the process of merging with the London Stock Exchange Group.. It said in a statement that by selling the unit it could better focus on growth areas in its portfolio. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)