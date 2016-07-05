BRIEF-Shell's Qatar GTL plant down for maintenance -CFO
* Shell CFO Simon Henry says its Qatar GTL plant was being shut down for maintenance, could take 'a couple of months' to bring back
FRANKFURT, July 5 Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday it had agreed with investment company Hale Global to sell its macroeconomic and markets data provider Market News International for an undisclosed amount.
The company, which contributed less than 1 percent to Deutsche Boerse's net revenues last year, is expected to be sold in third quarter of this year.
Deutsche Boerse is in the process of merging with the London Stock Exchange Group.. It said in a statement that by selling the unit it could better focus on growth areas in its portfolio. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
LONDON, Feb 2 Train drivers' union ASLEF has reached provisional agreement with Britain's Southern Rail in a long-running dispute that has paralysed services for months and caused travel chaos for millions of commuters.
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday that the rate of growth in its international business division had slowed, echoing a similar warning given by British rival BT last week.