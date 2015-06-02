FRANKFURT, June 2 Deutsche Boerse's new Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said he would not rule out either bolt-on or large acquisitions as the exchange operator reviews its business targets and prospects.

Deutsche Boerse has a tradition of having various smaller bolt-on acquisitions that have worked well for the most part, Kengeter told an investor conference in London monitored via webcast.

"I suspect there is a continuation of that tradition," he said, adding, however, that the company's business review would also consider larger M&A prospects.

"We have an open mind as regards that but there is no prejudice in either direction right now," Kengeter said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)