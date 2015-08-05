Norway's oil fund wants CEO incentive plans scrapped -FT
April 6 Norway's sovereign wealth fund is pushing for a radical overhaul of chief executive pay, the Financial Times reported.
FRANKFURT Aug 5 Deutsche Boerse has named investment banker Rob Jolliffe as Managing Director responsible for all of the German exchange operator's sales activities, it said on Wednesday.
Jolliffe, 54, will report directly to chief executive Carsten Kengeter in the newly created position, which is not part of Deutsche Boerse's management board.
Like Kengeter himself, Jolliffe has an investment banking background, having held fixed-income sales, origination and underwriting roles at JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS in London, Frankfurt and New York.
Jolliffe is tasked with sharpening Deutsche Boerse's client focus by fully integrating all products and services. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.