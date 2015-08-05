FRANKFURT Aug 5 Deutsche Boerse has named investment banker Rob Jolliffe as Managing Director responsible for all of the German exchange operator's sales activities, it said on Wednesday.

Jolliffe, 54, will report directly to chief executive Carsten Kengeter in the newly created position, which is not part of Deutsche Boerse's management board.

Like Kengeter himself, Jolliffe has an investment banking background, having held fixed-income sales, origination and underwriting roles at JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS in London, Frankfurt and New York.

Jolliffe is tasked with sharpening Deutsche Boerse's client focus by fully integrating all products and services. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Louise Heavens)