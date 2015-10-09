BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
FRANKFURT Oct 9 Deutsche Boerse is preparing a fresh round of job cuts including high-level managers, sources close to the German exchange operator said on Friday.
Talks between management and the company's works council have been going on for some time, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters. It was unclear how many jobs would be affected.
The cuts, part of a revamp of the company announced at the end of July by chief executive Carsten Kengeter, would also affect around 35 well-paid managers from various business areas, including managing directors.
Deutsche Boerse declined comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Jonathan Gould)
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.