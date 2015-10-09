FRANKFURT Oct 9 Deutsche Boerse is preparing a fresh round of job cuts including high-level managers, sources close to the German exchange operator said on Friday.

Talks between management and the company's works council have been going on for some time, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters. It was unclear how many jobs would be affected.

The cuts, part of a revamp of the company announced at the end of July by chief executive Carsten Kengeter, would also affect around 35 well-paid managers from various business areas, including managing directors.

Deutsche Boerse declined comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Jonathan Gould)