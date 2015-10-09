(Adds source comment on detail)

FRANKFURT Oct 9 Deutsche Boerse is preparing a fresh round of job cuts, including high-level managers, sources close to the German exchange operator said on Friday.

Talks between management and the company's works council have been going on for some time, the sources told Reuters. "We should have clarity by the end of the year," one of the sources said regarding the number of jobs affected.

But the sources said the cuts would include around 35 well-paid managers from various business areas, including managing directors.

"There is a lot of uncertainty in the company at the moment," said one of the sources.

Deutsche Boerse declined comment.

Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter launch a management revamp in July aimed at making better use of middle managers' knowledge, seeking to spur growth at the exchange operator, including through acquisitions. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Pravin Char)