12 hours ago
July 26, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 12 hours ago

Deutsche Boerse says business has been "slightly below" its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that business has been "slightly below" its own expectations.

"Even though business development was slightly below our expectations, from our point of view it is still possible to achieve the lower end of our earnings forecast for the full year – provided that the cyclical environment improves in the second half of the year,” said Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

