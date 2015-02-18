BRIEF-Leon Capital Partners reports 9.5 pct stake in Ruby Tuesday as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
* Leon Capital Partners, Llc reports 9.5 percent stake in ruby Tuesday Inc as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
FRANKFURT Feb 18 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse saw net profit jump to 224 million euros ($254 million) in the last quarter of 2014, beating expectations, as trading volumes soared due to uncertainties about the Ukrainian conflict and financial stability in Greece.
Deutsche Boerse proposed paying a dividend of 2.10 euros for 2014, unchanged from the previous year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average Deutsche Boerse to post 157 million euros in net profit for the quarter and had pointed to a dividend hike of 2.20 euros.
The company said 2015 had enjoyed a "very strong start" and that net revenue for the year should rise to up to 2.3 billion euros. Net revenue rose to 2.043 billion euros in 2014. ($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Leon Capital Partners, Llc reports 9.5 percent stake in ruby Tuesday Inc as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
* CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 million versus $6.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing