FRANKFURT, April 29 A rise in financial market
volatility helped boost Deutsche Boerse's revenue by
16 percent in the first quarter, prompting the German exchange
operator to raise its revenue and earnings forecast for the
year.
Quarterly net revenue was 600 million euros ($670 million),
up from 517 million in the year earlier quarter, Deutsche Boerse
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The "very good start" in the first quarter allowed the
company to raise its revenue and earnings forecasts for 2015.
It now expects revenue of up to 2.4 billion euros, or 100
million more than its previous forecast, and adjusted earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of up to 1.175 billion euros, or
50 million euros more than previously.
($1 = 0.8959 euros)
