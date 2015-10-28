FRANKFURT Oct 28 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse's operating profit rose 21 percent to
283 million euros ($313 million) in the third quarter, helped by
increased trading in volatile markets.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted quarterly earnings
before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 273 million euros, a Reuters
poll of banks and brokerages showed.
Double-digit trading growth made for a positive environment:
"The Group is expecting net revenue at the upper end of the
forecast range of 2.2 billion euros to 2.4 billion for full-year
2015," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9031 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)