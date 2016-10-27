UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
FRANKFURT Oct 27 Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday its third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose by 8 percent to 286 million euros ($311.40 million) as its commodities and international clearing business made up for a weaker market environment.
The German exchange operator, which is planning a $27 billion merger with the London Stock Exchange said quarterly revenues rose 1 percent to 558.5 million euros.
That was slightly ahead of average analysts' expectations of 556 million.
The company said it was still aiming for net revenue growth of 5-10 percent this year and annual operating and net profit growth of 10-15 percent.
Deutsche Boerse also said it had sold about a third of its stake in BATS Global Markets, Inc. for around $86 million.
"With this, the company expects a positive impact on earnings after tax of around 23 million euros in the fourth quarter 2016," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.