BERLIN Feb 15 Deutsche Boerse on
Wednesday reported an 18 percent jump in 2016 operating profit
as its commodities and international clearing business made up
for a weaker market environment.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.1 billion
euros ($1.16 billion), compared with consensus for 1.08 billion
euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Adjusted net profit rose 14 percent to 810.8 million euros
last year and it predicted growth of between 10-15 percent for
2017.
($1 = 0.9445 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michael Nienaber)