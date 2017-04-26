FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that first quarter net profit rose 39.5 percent to 286 million euros ($311.5 million), lifted in part by divestiture of the shareholding in BATS Global Markets.

"Thanks to our diversified business model and effective cost management we were able to compensate low equity market volatility in the first quarter and report solid earnings growth," Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said in a statement.

The company, which was forced to ditch a planned merger with peer LSE last month, also reaffirmed its outlook for the full year. ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims)