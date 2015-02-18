* Net revenue seen at 2.1-2.3 bln euros for 2015

* Q4 net revenue of 545 million, highest level in 3 years

* Proposes unchanged dividend of 2.10 euros per share (Adds background, details from statement)

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 Deutsche Boerse saw net profit jump to 224 million euros ($254 million) in the last quarter of 2014, beating expectations, as trading volumes soared on uncertainties over the Ukrainian conflict and financial stability in Greece.

The German exchange operator said on Wednesday trading momentum carried on into early 2015, putting the company on track to generate up to 2.3 billion euros in net revenue this year compared with 2.04 billion in 2014.

"The year has got off to a very strong start, with volumes exceeding the fourth quarter in most business areas," Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said in a statement.

The company proposed paying a dividend of 2.10 euros a share for 2014, unchanged from the previous year, and less than the 2.20 euros per share tipped by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Analysts had expected on average Deutsche Boerse to post 157 million euros in net profit for the quarter.

Full-year profit rose to 762 million euros, a 59 percent year-on-year leap, due in part to rising sales but also flattered by a $152 million settlement paid in 2013 to U.S. authorities enforcing sanctions on Iran.

Deutsche Boerse is betting that increases in trading volumes and an expansion in Asia will lift revenue after the group suffered several setbacks.

In October, it named Carsten Kengeter, a former head of investment banking at Swiss lender UBS, as its new CEO from June 1, replacing Swiss national Reto Francioni.

Deutsche Boerse is counting on Kengeter to raise both the profile and prospects of the bourse, which has seen its efforts at mergers repeatedly stymied.

Adjusted for special effects, the bourse's consolidated net profit for 2014 totalled 669 million euros, only slightly ahead of the 637 million result in 2013, the company said.

($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Mark Potter)