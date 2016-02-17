* Dividend raised to 2.25 euros/share from 2.10 euros

* Net revenue up 16 pct to 2.367 bln euros in 2015

* Forecasts organic revenue up 5-10 pct in 2016

* Forecasts adjusted EBIT up 10-15 pct in 2016 (Adds CFO comment, detail)

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 Deutsche Boerse raised its dividend by more than expected and said 2016 had started well, after volatile financial markets last year boosted revenue from trading at the German exchange operator.

Deutsche Boerse proposed paying a dividend of 2.25 euros ($2.51) per share for 2015, up from 2.10 euros the previous year and above the average expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts for 2.18 euros.

Full-year net revenue rose 16 percent to 2.367 billion euros, at the top end of the group's forecast range of 2.2 billion to 2.4 billion euros and the highest level since the financial crisis in 2008, the company said on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said the company expected organic revenue growth of 5-10 percent in 2016.

"So far the start to the year has been encouraging," Pottmeyer said in a statement, adding the company was forecasting growth in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 10-15 percent this year, from 1.124 billion euros in 2015.

Trading last year was spurred by financial market concerns over Greece, China, and the Volkswagen emissions scandal. ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz and David Evans)