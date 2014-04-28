FRANKFURT, April 28 Deutsche Boerse
posted a forecast-beating 72 percent rise in operating profit in
the first quarter, thanks to a one-off gain and rising revenue,
the German exchange operator said on Monday.
Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was 330
million euros ($456.87 million) compared with an average
expectation of 261 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and
brokerages.
Deutsche Boerse had a one-off gain of 63 million euros in
the quarter from the merger of stock exchanges Direct Edge -- in
which Deutsche Boerse held a stake -- and BATS in January.
Deutsche Boerse posted operating profit of 192 million in
the year-earlier quarter, which was hit by expenses for a
cost-saving programme.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Thomas Atkins)