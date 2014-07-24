FRANKFURT, July 24 Deutsche Boerse said its second-quarter operating profit fell by eight percent as sluggish trading of stocks and derivatives weighed on the exchange operator's revenues.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 235.8 million euros ($318 million) in the second quarter, in line with an average expectation of 234 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Adjusted second quarter EBIT dropped to 241 million euros from 266 million euros in the year-earlier period, while net profit dropped to 159 from 171 million euros. ($1 = 0.7424 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Edward Taylor)