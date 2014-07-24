FRANKFURT, July 24 Deutsche Boerse
said its second-quarter operating profit fell by eight percent
as sluggish trading of stocks and derivatives weighed on the
exchange operator's revenues.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 235.8
million euros ($318 million) in the second quarter, in line with
an average expectation of 234 million euros in a Reuters poll of
banks and brokerages.
Adjusted second quarter EBIT dropped to 241 million euros
from 266 million euros in the year-earlier period, while net
profit dropped to 159 from 171 million euros.
($1 = 0.7424 Euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Edward Taylor)