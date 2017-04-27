FRANKFURT, April 27 Deutsche Boerse
is on the lookout for takeovers, albeit not in the area of core
stock exchanges after its latest failed merger attempt with the
London Stock Exchange, Chief Financial Officer Gregor
Pottmeyer said on Thursday.
"One of the lessons learned is that the consolidation in the
core exchange market seems to be a little be difficult and
politically not supported. And therefore we have to consider in
which areas we could grow and where we could do some M&A,“
Pottmeyer told analysts on a call to discuss earnings.
Deutsche Boerse has done takeovers in the index business
(Stoxx) and other asset classes like foreign exchange and
commodities in the last two years, Pottmeyer said.
"These are all areas where we are still interested to do
some investments. And specifically in the index, data and
analytics business we are very open to doing something,"
Pottmeyer said.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan)