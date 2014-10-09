FRANKFURT Oct 9 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse is set to unveil a wide-ranging
cooperation with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), three
sources familiar with the plans said.
An agreement setting out the arrangement could be signed as
soon as on Friday as part of talks between the German and
Chinese governments in Berlin, the sources told Reuters.
"This would be an important step in Deutsche Boerse's Asia
strategy," one of the sources said.
The deal would give Chinese investors direct access to the
German and European financial market, another of the sources
said.
In addition, German-Chinese financial market infrastructure
will be built up, which would also increase the amount of
cooperation between the two countries and aid the
internationalisation of China's currency, the renminbi.
Beyond the deal with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a
cooperation with the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) is
also in the works, one of the sources said.
"It could even be that they found a joint venture," the
source said.
Deutsche Boerse said it was in continuous contact with
politicians and was pursuing the roll out of its business
activity in the Asia region.
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner and Rene Wagner, writing by
Jonathan Gould)