(Adds details)
Dec 7 A suspected parcel bomb addressed to
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) chief executive Josef Ackermann was
intercepted at a Deutsche office in Frankfurt on Wednesday, a
senior U.S. law enforcement official said.
The package was discovered around 1 p.m. Frankfurt time (7
a.m. EST/1200 GMT) in a mailroom, the official said. Initial
analyses by investigators confirmed that it contained
explosives and extra shrapnel, he told Reuters.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank in New York declined to
comment.
After receiving reports about the package, the New York
Police Department stepped up security around Deutsche Bank's
offices in New York and also notified corporate security
executives around the city, the law enforcement official said.
The official said the suspected bomb carried a return
address from the European Central Bank, which is also
headquartered in Frankfurt.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Jackie
Frank)