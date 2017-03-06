LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's Additional Tier 1
paper spiked on Monday morning, after it revealed a large share
sale aimed at putting to bed any concerns over its capital
position.
The bank plans raise €8bn of new capital by early April, and
added that it intends to reach a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
above 14%, from a previous target of 12.5%.
Among a host of strategic changes, the key message for bond
investors was that management has approved payment of AT1
coupons due this year - around €400m.
Deutsche's €1.75bn of 6% AT1 bonds callable in 2022 were bid
at a cash price of 96.10 on Monday morning, a full two points
above their starting level, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Concerns over the Deutsche's ability to pay those coupons
triggered a sharp sell-off in AT1 in early 2016, and its own AT1
paper dipped below 70 in October after a potential us$14bn fine
from the US Department of Justice was revealed.
Chief executive John Cryan has long resisted calls for a
capital raise while he tries to deal with a host of legacy
issues at the bank.
Friday's statement outlined a couple of strategic U-turns.
Postbank will not be sold and will instead be combined with
the Private and Commercial Clients business.
Corporate Finance, Global Markets and Global Transaction
Banking will be merged into a single Corporate & Investment Bank
division, having been carved out as recently as 2015.
CreditSights' Simon Adamson said in a note published on
Monday that while the measures appeared to reflect "muddled
thinking" on strategy, the capital impact further supported his
market perform recommendation on Deutsche's bonds.
