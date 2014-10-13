(This article first appeared in the October 11 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
* DB scales back as new CDS launches
* Dealers feel pinch on leverage ratios
* Banks believe single-name activity will rebound
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Oct 13 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has significantly
scaled back single-name credit default swap trading in Europe as
it struggles to meet regulatory hurdles on leverage. It is a
move that is symptomatic of a wider malaise in a market
wallowing in low volumes and spiralling costs.
As the market adjusts to trading a brand new CDS contract,
participants say the industry giant is conspicuous by its
absence in single names, capping off a two-year period that has
seen an exodus of senior traders and a fall in market share in
CDS trading.
Deutsche says it still makes markets in CDS products with a
team of five traders in Europe, while emphasising it is trying
to clear as many transactions as possible.
For uncleared CDS, such as the single-name market in Europe,
the bank says its prices will reflect the economics of executing
these trades - a decision that other firms say is tantamount to
pulling back from European single-name CDS trading altogether.
"The current bid/offer in the uncleared European CDS market
does not accurately reflect the economics imposed on banks under
the new regulatory regime. We aim to be very strong in credit,
but we need to adapt to the new rules," said Suzanne Cain, head
of credit sales at Deutsche. "We are leading the market to
trading only cleared CDS across the board over time, as is the
case in the US."
The development comes at a watershed moment for the US$21trn
credit derivatives market, as it coincides with the launch of
new legal documentation for CDS. The new documentation, which is
designed to ensure the product accurately reflects the economics
of the bond market, is intended to consign bad CDS headlines to
the history books and boost sagging volumes.
But it is the roll-out of the new CDS definitions that has
exacerbated the difficulties for balance sheet-constrained
dealers. Trading the new contracts alongside a legacy book of
CDS will cause a bank's leveraged balance sheet to balloon as
the two instruments cannot be netted.
This is particularly painful due to a 5% CDS notional add-on
for a bank's leverage ratio, which can only be mitigated by
clearing the product - a key plank of the G-20 financial
reforms. Unfortunately, clearing for single-names is not
expected to go live in Europe until mid-2015 at the earliest.
The temptation, in the meantime, is not to trade the new
contracts at all.
Deutsche says that clients can - and do - clear single-name
CDS through US clearing house ICE Clear Credit. Other firms
suggest that many European clients are reticent to clear ahead
of time. Moreover, financials, high-yield, most sovereigns and
all index options are not clearing in the US yet anyway.
Rivals concur with Deutsche's view on the constraints facing
CDS trading, but there is still a startling lack of consensus
over the future of the business across the industry. Barclays is
another CDS behemoth that is striving to hit regulatory targets
on leverage, but does not think retrenchment is the right
answer.
"We believe there are underlying positive trends from the
client base. The economics are challenging right now, but you
need to be there providing liquidity to your clients during this
transitional phase for the credit derivative market," said Adeel
Khan, co-head of global credit trading at Barclays.
CROSS-ATLANTIC DIVIDE
Still, Deutsche is hardly the only firm to make swingeing
cuts in parts of its fixed income, commodities and currencies
business as it grapples with boosting capital and leverage
ratios.
There is a stark cross-Atlantic divide here. Discrepancies
in local regulators' measures of leverage - as well as US banks
having less balance sheet-heavy set-ups for historical reasons
(including the fact that they largely do not provide mortgages)
- have put European banks at a distinct disadvantage when it
comes to the leverage ratio.
Many believe the shrinking CDS business is a natural
candidate for the chop. Single-name CDS rose to prominence with
the structured credit boom, peaking at around US$32trn gross
notional in 2007. As synthetic CDOs and monoline insurers have
gone the way of the dodo, the amount of single names outstanding
has shrunk by 65% to US$11trn.
Meanwhile, two high-profile bank nationalisations in the
Netherlands in 2013 and Portugal this year that failed to
trigger CDS payouts severely dented the product's reputation,
with volumes in financials suffering as a result.
NOT DEAD YET
But it would be wrong to say that retrenchment is the only
game in town. Dealers say part of the fall in single-name
trading is cyclical: the product is less relevant in a
macro-driven world, and volumes are down across fixed income
anyway. This is expected to reverse once the cycle turns,
causing revenues to pick up, while the 2014 Credit Definitions
are expected to provide another fillip.
"The fall in CDS volumes has coincided with a perfect storm
over the past two years: a shift to clearing and e-trading, a
bull run in credit and major changes to the CDS market," said
Tim Gately, head of European credit trading at Citigroup. "The
new definitions enhance the transparency and effectiveness of
the product and should help bring people back to CDS."
There are also encouraging trends in the client base.
Whereas single-name volumes were once dominated by the synthetic
CDO machine and prop desks, users are now a more stable, and far
less leveraged, group of investors.
"The volumes traded over time have migrated towards, and are
now dominated by, traditional asset managers, who now have to
manage their risk differently because the beta has disappeared
from the market," said Samik Chandarana, head of European credit
trading at JP Morgan.
There have been notable areas of growth in the credit
derivatives world too. Indices are now the most liquid product
in the market for shifting large chunks of credit risk. Net
notional outstanding of index options is US$169bn compared with
just US$4.2bn in 2011. Total return swaps on iBoxx cash indices
are taking off.
Single-name CDS is no longer the engine room in credit
trading divisions. Dealers have now placed their bets on how
pivotal a part of the business it will be in the future.
Deutsche's pullback makes its own view clear.
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Matthew Davies)