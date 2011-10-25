* Reports best ever Q3 in commodities trading
* Has repeatedly outshone U.S., European peers
* Cites good performances in precious metals, oil and gas
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Oct 25 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) reported
record-beating performance in commodities trading in the third
quarter as it grabbed business from U.S. and European rival
despite some of the sharpest falls in commodities prices since
the 2008 financial crisis.
Deutsche has cemented a leading role among the biggest
players in commodities in recent years, and bankers say it
trails only Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan and is on
par with Morgan Stanley and Barclays .
The German bank on Tuesday reported its best ever third
quarter in commodities trading in July-September, which followed
its best ever second quarter for April-June and its second-best
quarter ever in the first quarter of 2011.
Deutsche Bank's stellar performance this year was in sharp
contrast with most of its rivals, which reported weaker
contributions and reduced risk exposure to commodities.
"Commodities delivered its best third-quarter revenues ever,
driven by good performances in precious metals, oil and gas,"
Deutsche said in its third-quarter report, adding commodities
also generated record nine-month revenues.
The head of Deutsche's commodities trading, David Silbert,
told Reuters in an interview last month the bank expected
further growth in its commodities business, including oil.
STEEP FALLS
Commodity markets suffered some of their biggest drops in
years during the third quarter as worries about the European
debt crisis escalated and the dollar surged against the euro.
Signs that China may no longer be counted on to bump up
demand for raw materials also sent many investors in the asset
class scrambling for the exits.
Copper, for example, lost a third of its value in the third
quarter and then rebounded by 17 percent since then.
The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index , a global benchmark
for commodities, ended the quarter down 12 percent for its
sharpest quarterly loss since the 2008 financial crisis.
Among the Wall Street heavyweights, Morgan Stanley generated
higher revenue from commodities in the third quarter as it piled
on more trading risks. Combined revenue from its fixed income,
currencies and commodities division (FICC) rose to $3.9 billion
from $2.1 billion in the second quarter and $847 million a year
ago.
Goldman, which posted a third-quarter loss, said its
commodities business generated more revenue than in the second
quarter although it had to slash risks.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch posted a third-quarter
profit but said its FICC division suffered from weaker client
activity and adverse market conditions.
JP Morgan said its third-quarter profit fell, blaming
declines in its FICC division.
Also on Tuesday, Swiss bank UBS, whose commodities trading
mainly focuses on precious metals, said it had positive
contributions from its commodities business during the third
quarter. It reported its VAR broadly unchanged at 4 million
Swiss francs versus 3 million in the last quarter.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
Oil major BP also said on Tuesday it had a higher
contribution from gas marketing and trading and a stronger
supply and trading contribution from oil and products.
RISK TAKING EDGES UP
Deutsche did not disclose revenues in commodities trading
but said it helped offset an otherwise mixed performance in
sales and trading. Its equities trading was affected by
volatility, and credit trading experienced losses due to
widening spreads, while foreign exchange trading brought in
record third-quarter revenues due to significant exchange rate
movements.
As a result, third-quarter net revenues from corporate
banking and securities fell 38 percent year-on-year to 2.6
billion euros ($3.6 billion).
Deutsche also said its average value-at-risk -- a measure of
how much money it could lose on an average day -- in all assets
was 76.1 million euros in the first nine months of 2011, down
from 95.6 million in 2010, of which VaR in commodities rose to
14.2 million euros from 12.7 million.
By comparison, Morgan Stanley's VaR for commodities averaged
$32 million per day in the third quarter versus $29 million in
the second quarter and $30 million in the third quarter of 2010.
Goldman reported a 36 percent tumble in its commodities VaR
from the second quarter, while JP Morgan reported a 6 percent
drop.
