LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank boss John Cryan said he dislikes the hybrid bond instruments that caused trouble for his bank last month, saying they were a "bad product" that were "too prone to be mis-sold".

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds are debt that converts into shares or is wiped out, sometimes temporarily, if a bank's capital falls below a certain level. They are intended to provide an extra cushion of capital for banks. Deutsche Bank has sold 5bn-equivalent of AT1s, and said last year it could issue another 3bn to 4bn.

But last month the value of Deutsche's AT1s cratered on fears it might be prevented from paying interest on them.

"I think they are very expensive. I just don't like them, and I don't think they are sold very well," Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Cryan said on Wednesday.

"AT1 is a sort of lost instrument. It's incredibly expensive. Assuming you don't run a company on the basis that you don't drive the bus over a cliff, if you have to pay 600 over midswaps it's incredibly expensive debt when interest rates are at minus 40 bps.

"I've never wanted to issue it. It's very hard to justify issuing it," he said at the Morgan Stanley European Financial conference in London.

Cryan said under German accounting rules AT1s are classified as shares of the group's holding company and subject to distribution curbs under German GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles - something investors may have failed to understand.

"It was disappointing that too many people in February didn't know these were not bonds but shares where the coupon depended on us having the right amount at the right time in the right place," he said.

"We feel 100% confident we can pay coupons but you can't show that. You have to generate internal GAAP."

He indicated the bank was unlikely to issue many more, especially once it returns to profit and can build equity. "They are not a great instrument. We shouldn't really need them going forward," he said.

"They are a bit like a convertible in the banking world - when you want them to be debt they are equity and when you want them to be equity they are debt."

Cryan, who took over as co-CEO in July, said he was open to buying back more debt, similar to repurchases made last month, but more widely was reluctant to change the liability structure of the bank.

"We are awash with euros and dollars. We wouldn't want to buy back all our debt but we might be a willing buyer at less than 100 [cents in the euro]. Why would you want to sell at that price? We don't really want to buy."

Cryan said the confusion over the ability of Deutsche Bank to pay AT1 coupons had not been helped by conflicting views by European regulatory bodies about the interpretations of "available distributable items (ADI)".

"The limiting factor [for us] is always going to be our German GAAP distributable reserves. This is another reason I don't like AT1s as they are subject to this ADI test," he said.

Cryan said Deutsche Bank had seen a slow start to the year, echoing comments by rivals. He said not even an anticipated flurry of debt issuance by Deutsche clients this week and next could make up for a lacklustre first quarter.

"Normally this is a strong quarter seasonably but it hasn't been so strong this quarter," he said. "January started slowly and February was not good as our CDS blew out on specific concerns. There was no lasting damage but morale in the bank was not great." (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)