By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 A former Deutsche Bank
unit will pay $12.1 million to harmed borrowers in
order to resolve allegations that it discriminated against
African-American and Hispanic borrowers seeking mortgage loans,
the U.S. housing regulator said on Tuesday.
MortgageIT, which was an indirect subsidiary of the German
bank, charged higher rates and fees to minority borrowers and
denied their loan applications more often than comparable white
borrowers, the Department of Housing and Urban Development said.
The money will be used to compensate borrowers who were
unfairly denied a loan or whose loans violated fair lending
laws, the agency said.
"It's creditworthiness and ability to pay that matter when
you apply for a loan, not your race or where you come from,"
Bryan Greene, HUD's Acting Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing
and Equal Opportunity said in a statement.
The bank, which bought MortgageIT in 2007 and wound it down
the following year, disputed the agency's allegations but agreed
to the fund to pay any alleged victims.
"Though we deny these allegations, we are pleased to put the
matter behind us," bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro said.
A review of MortgageIT's 2007 and 2008 loan data showed that
African American borrowers were 65 percent more likely and
Hispanic borrowers 72 percent more likely to receive more
expensive loans than similar white borrowers, the regulator
said.
In the settlement agreement, MortgageIT said its own
analysis of the data showed no material disparities across
groups of borrowers.
Regulators have stepped up their pursuit of fair lending
cases in recent years, with a focus on lending patterns during
the mid-2000s housing boom.
Last year Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay $175 million to
resolve similar allegations from the U.S. Justice Department.
Bank of America Corp's Countrywide Financial unit also
agreed in 2011 to pay a record $335 million to settle Justice
Department claims that it charged minority borrowers more for
home loans than comparable white borrowers.
Both lenders denied the claims as part of their deals.