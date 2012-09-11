FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain said the bank saw stable revenues during the third quarter, including at the investment bank, and signalled the lender will use profits to shore up capital rather than pay out dividends in the short term.

"So far in the third quarter we saw stable revenues across all segments after allowing for the general economic environment, the usual seasonal adjustments and some one-off effects," Jain said.

"CB&S (investment banking) revenues were solid, across both our flow and client solutions businesses and considerably better than in the prior-year quarter," he added.

Jain said the bank had also made progress de-risking the balance sheet and said its priority was to use retained earnings to build capital rather than continuing a high payout ratio for shareholders.

"We will be in a position to raise dividends significantly once capital targets have been met," Jain said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank had a core tier one capital ratio of 10.2 percent at the end of the second quarter.

Stricter rules for measuring risky assets, known as Basel III, will further erode Deutsche Bank's capital position and make it harder still to meet a core tier one ratio of 8 percent as of March 31, 2013.

Jain reiterated that the bank still strives to wean itself off a dependence on investment banking.

"Corporate and investment banking has been over 60 percent for many years. We don't like that," Jain said. "A better balanced bank is something we are aiming at." (Reporting By Edward Taylor, editing by Jonathan Gould)