FRANKFURT, March 18 German real estate group
Deutsche Euroshop raised its dividend to 1.30 euros
($1.40) per share for 2014 after earnings beat forecasts, and it
predicted further slight improvement on Wednesday for earnings
this year and next.
Deutsche Euroshop's funds from operations (FFO), a measure
of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate
companies, rose to 2.23 euros per share in 2014, beating the
highest forecast of 2.18 euros per share in a Reuters poll of
banks and brokerages.
The poll average was for FFO per share of 2.17 euros, up
from 2.08 euros in 2013.
The company forecast a further rise in FFO per share to
between 2.24 and 2.28 euros this year and to between 2.30 euros
and 2.34 euros in 2016.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average predicted FFO per
share of 2.23 euros this year and 2.33 euros in 2016.
"No one should be disappointed if, in this environment of
very low inflation, the Company grows a little more slowly this
year." said Chief Executive Officer Claus-Matthias Boege in a
statement on Wednesday.
Boege is due to step down as CEO at the end of June.
($1 = 0.9295 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)