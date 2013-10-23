Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
NEW YORK Oct 23 Deutsche Bank has tapped a former Barclays Plc financial services banker as co-head of its global insurance group, according to an internal memo sent to the bank's employees.
Gary Antenberg, who was most recently the head of Americas Insurance at Barclays, has joined Deutsche Bank as managing director and co-head of global insurance in the financial institutions group, according to the memo sent on Tuesday and reviewed by Reuters. He is based in New York.
Bill Nichol, based in Hong Kong, will co-head the global insurance group with Antenberg, in addition to his current responsibilities as head of the Asia Pacific financials investment banking coverage, according to the memo.
In addition, Stephen Fromm, head of Americas Insurance, will become vice chairman of financial services investment banking coverage, according to the memo.
Deutsche Bank worked with French insurer Scor in its $910 million acquisition of Assicurazioni Generali's U.S. life reinsurance business earlier this year.
The bank also represented Athene Holding Ltd in its $2.6 billion acquisition of British insurer Aviva Plc's U.S. annuity and life insurance operations, which also closed this year.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
